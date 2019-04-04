Pindea will open the year with Low-A Hagerstown, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.

One of the top catching prospects who has yet to make his full-season debut, Pineda could be primed for a breakout year. He just turned 19, but hit .273/.341/.388 (118 wRC+) with four home runs last year in short-season ball, so he is much more advanced at the plate than most of his peers at the position.

