Pineda is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Following Keibert Ruiz's (groin) placement on the injured list Friday, Pineda has picked up two starts behind the plate, while Riley Adams will draw his third Wednesday. The Nationals also have Tres Barrera on the 28-man active roster, so a messy three-way timeshare at catcher could be on tap for the rest of the season while Ruiz is on the shelf.