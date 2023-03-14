Pineda (finger) has yet to be cleared to throw, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Pineda is able to do all other baseball-related activities as he recovers from a displacement at the tip of his right pinky finger. It's not clear if he'll be ready in time for Opening Day, but he's not going to make the Nationals' roster, anyway.
