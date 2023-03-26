Pineda (finger) won't break camp with the Nationals and will instead remain at the organization's extended spring training in Florida to begin the season, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Since the Nationals are likely keen on giving the 22-year-old backstop regular playing time, Pineda never seemed to be a good bet to be included on the Opening Day roster while Keibert Ruiz is installed as the big club's clear No. 1 catcher. The displaced right pinkie finger that Pineda suffered in early March essentially ended any small hope he might have had of joining the Nationals for Opening Day, so it's no surprise that he'll continue to conduct his rehab in Florida before likely reporting to Triple-A Rochester. Washington has yet to announce whether Pineda will be formally optioned to Triple-A or placed on the big club's 10-day injured list.