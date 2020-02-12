Play

Shuck signed with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee Wednesday.

Shuck has appeared in 461 games at the big-league level, including 27 for the Pirates last year, though he hasn't exactly impressed, hitting .243/.296/.314. He attempted a conversion to a two-way role with Triple-A Indianapolis last season with mixed results. His 3.79 ERA in 19 innings was quite respectable, but it came with an 18.9 percent walk rate.

