Hoover was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Hoover was vying for a spot in Washington's bullpen as a non-roster invitee, but a middling spring (4.76 ERA and 1.24 ERA in 5.2 innings) prompted the Nationals to send him to the minors to open the season. The veteran will provide bullpen depth in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-judge-yankees.jpg

    No. 1 Contenders

    Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....

  • cody-bellinger-7-1400.jpg

    Spring risers and fallers

    Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...