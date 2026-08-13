Nationals' Jackson Kent: Chased in fifth inning in MLB debut

Kent took a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks in four-plus innings. He struck out six.

Kent managed to get through four shutout innings initially, but he was unable to record an out in the fifth inning after allowing three consecutive baserunners in the frame. The 23-year-old southpaw was making his MLB debut Wednesday, and he's looking at potentially at extended stay in Washington's rotation while the Nationals wait on Connelly Early (elbow) to get healthy. Kent's next outing is tentatively projected to come in Texas.