Kent (1-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Padres, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk across three innings. He struck out two.

It was a tough day for Kent, who gave up three runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth. The rookie southpaw has now given up eight runs (seven earned) across eight innings in his last two starts. Overall, his ERA is up to 6.59 with a 1.83 WHIP and 23:20 K:BB across six starts (27.1 innings) this season. Kent will look to rebound his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Phillies.