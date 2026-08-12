Nationals' Jackson Kent: Promoted ahead of MLB debut

The Nationals selected Kent's contract from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Cubs in Washington, D.C.

Washington designated right-hander Miles Mikolas for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Kent, who will be making his MLB debut Wednesday and looks poised to stick in the rotation for the balance of the season. The 23-year-old lefty has split time between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, pitching to a 3.72 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 19.4 K-BB% across 94.1 innings.