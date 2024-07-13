Rutledge did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-2 win over Milwaukee, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.

Despite pitching to a 6.66 ERA across 71.2 innings at Triple-A Rochester, the 25-year-old held his own in his first major-league start of the season. Rutledge heavily relied upon a sinker that averaged 95.0 mph, generating 10 whiffs en route to his six punchouts. The Washington right-hander should garner at least one more start post-All-Star break as DJ Herz was demoted July 8 and isn't eligible to return to the big leagues until July 23. Rutledge tentatively lines up to face the Padres at home if he sticks in the rotation.