Rutledge struck out three over four perfect innings for short-season Auburn on Sunday.

The Nats' first-round pick in this year's draft, Rutledge made all of one start in the Gulf Coast League before getting bumped up to the New York-Penn League, and the right-hander was absolutely dazzling in his third appearance for the Doubledays. Given his intimidating 6-8 frame and advanced arsenal that includes a mid-90s fastball and three off-speed pitches, the 20-year-old Rutledge could get another promotion before the year is out if he continues dominating.