Rutledge struck out Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith in a 1-2-3 third inning during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Brandon Nimmo reached base to begin the frame, but Rutledge picked him off before shutting down two of New York's best young hitters, getting McNeil with a 96 mph fastball and Smith with his slider. The tall right-hander was the Nats' first-round pick in 2019, and while it might take a rash of injuries to push him into the big leagues this season, Rutledge could be knocking on the door of a rotation spot in 2022.