Rutledge (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the Nationals' Florida Complex League affiliate Friday, giving up two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning.
The appearance was Rutledge's first since May 21 after a sore right shoulder had kept him out of action for more than six weeks. The 22-year-old may need another outing or two in the FCL to build up his pitch count before he's activated from High-A Wilmington's 7-day injured list.
