The Nationals announced Wednesday that Rutledge would be invited to big-league spring training as a non-roster player.

The 21-year-old didn't appear in affiliated ball in 2020 due to the cancellation of the minor-league season, but he was still able to continue his development at the Nationals' alternate training site in Fredericksburg and in the instructional league during the fall. The right-hander -- who is widely regarded as one of the top arms in the Washington system -- is expected to spend most of the upcoming season in the upper levels of the minors.