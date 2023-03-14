Rutledge was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg by the Nationals on Tuesday,Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Rutledge pitched at Low-A Fredericksburg in 2022 but will make the jump to Harrisburg to start 2023. The first-round pick has been a disappointment so far in his three years of pro ball.
More News
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Debuting at Single-A•
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Working through biceps soreness•
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Returns from IL•
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Suffers setback with blister•
-
Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Out with blister•