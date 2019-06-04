Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Popped by Nationals with 17th pick
The Nationals have selected Rutledge with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Rutledge's arm action is so compact that it seems like he's just playing catch. That is, until the radar gun reads 98 or 99 mph, and it becomes clear that he just has a very special arm. His freshman year at Arkansas was cut short due to hip surgery, after which he transferred to a junior college in Texas. Once there, he went from having a low-90s fastball to a mid-to-upper-90s monster. He also has a plus slider, plus curveball, and potentially above-average changeup. His size (6-foot-8, 260 pounds) leads evaluators to question how well he will be able to command his pitches against pro hitters. However, if he can develop average command, we could be talking about at least a No. 2 starter. JUCO product Nate Pearson came into pro ball with many of the same strengths and weaknesses, and now he is one of the game's top pitching prospects. The fact that Rutledge hasn't faced high-end competition should not be seen as a major knock against him, and it could lead to him being discounted in dynasty drafts.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start