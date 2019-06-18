Nationals' Jackson Rutledge: Sets JUCO contract record

Rutledge, the 17th overall pick in this year's draft, signed a contract with the Nationals on Monday that included a $3.45 million bonus, Jamar Collier of MLB.com reports.

While the bonus was slightly under slot, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports that it's the largest deal ever signed by a JUCO pitcher, eclipsing the $2.45 million Nate Pearson received from the Blue Jays in 2017. Rutledge will begin his pro career in the Gulf Coast League, but the expectation is that he'll quickly move on to Low-A Auburn before the end of the season.