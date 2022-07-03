Tetreault (2-2) took the loss to the Marlins on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out one and walking five across four innings.

Tetreault had a rough game, throwing 44 of 84 pitches for strikes across four frames. He did not show good command, walking five batters and striking out just one. The righty looked to be moving in the right direction after throwing two quality starts, but will have some adjustments to make to get back on track. Tetreault will take a 5.14 ERA into his next appearance.