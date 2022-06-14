The Nationals selected Tetreault's contract from Triple-A Rochester ahead of his scheduled start in Tuesday's game against Atlanta in Washington.

To clear a spot for Tetreault on the 40-man roster, the Nationals transferred Hunter Harvey (forearm) to the 60-day injured list from the 10-day IL. Tetreault, who compiled a 4.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while striking out 52 over 58 innings at Rochester this season, could stick in the rotation beyond Tuesday if he's able to keep a surging Atlanta offense at bay. Stephen Strasburg's (ribs) move to the 15-day IL leaves a temporary opening in the rotation.