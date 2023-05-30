Tetreault (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with High-A Wilmington last Tuesday and has surrendered 10 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits and two walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings over his first two starts for the affiliate.

Tetreault is in the process of getting stretched out again after he hadn't pitched since suffering a stress fracture of his right scapula in early July of last season. The 26-year-old right-hander made four starts for the Nationals in 2022 but was moved off the 40-man roster over the winter. He'll likely settle into the rotation at Triple-A Rochester once he completes his rehab assignment and is activated from the 7-day injured list.