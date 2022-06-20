Tetreault (1-1) allowed three unearned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two in seven innings to earn the win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Tetreault gave up seven runs in four innings during his major-league debut Tuesday, but he fared much better Sunday and posted a quality start en route to his first MLB win. The right-hander posted a 4.19 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 58 innings over 12 starts at Triple-A Rochester to begin the year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him rewarded with at least one more start following Sunday's solid outing. Assuming he makes another turn through the rotation, Tetreault tentatively lines up to start on the road against Texas next Sunday.