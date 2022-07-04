Tetreault was placed on the 15-day injured list with a stress fracture of his right scapula Monday, retroactive to July 3.
Although Tetreault's move to the injured list can be backdated by a day, he won't be eligible to return until at least after the All-Star break. The issue has apparently been lingering for some time, but he struggled to lift his arm during Saturday's start against Miami, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return or who will take his place in the rotation.
