Tetreault (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, giving up seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings.

It was an inauspicious major-league debut for Tetreault as he gave up three long balls. Dansby Swanson welcomed him with a solo shot in the first and Travis d'Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna went back-to-back in the third. It might not come as a surprise that Tetreault had trouble keeping the ball in the park after he gave up 10 homers in 58 innings for Triple-A Rochester. With Stephen Strasburg (ribs) being moved to the injured list, Tetreault may have a shot at another start despite the poor showing.