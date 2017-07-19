Turner cleared waivers Wednesday and was subsequently assigned to Triple-A Syracuse, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

After having his contract selected to provide additional relief help, Turner was DFA'd for the second time this season Tuesday, but he'll remain with the organization following the move. The former first-round pick owns a 6.50 ERA over five starts with Syracuse this season, but has already spent plenty of time in the big leagues, making 18 appearances with the Nationals earlier this season before being demoted.