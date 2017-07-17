Nationals' Jacob Turner: Promoted from Triple-A
The Nationals selected Turner's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Turner was initially viewed as an option to replace Joe Ross in the rotation for Tuesday's series opener against the Angels in Anaheim, but the Nationals will instead bring aboard Edwin Jackson from Triple-A to slot into the rotation. If Jackson falters, Turner could receive another look in a starting role, but for the time being, it appears he'll act as the Nats' long man out of the bullpen. Over 18 appearances (two starts) with the big club this season, Turner has compiled a 5.08 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 39 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Sent off 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: High ERA still better than last couple seasons•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Takes loss Thursday against Seattle•
-
Nationals' Jacob Turner: Bypassed for Tuesday start•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...