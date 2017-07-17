The Nationals selected Turner's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Turner was initially viewed as an option to replace Joe Ross in the rotation for Tuesday's series opener against the Angels in Anaheim, but the Nationals will instead bring aboard Edwin Jackson from Triple-A to slot into the rotation. If Jackson falters, Turner could receive another look in a starting role, but for the time being, it appears he'll act as the Nats' long man out of the bullpen. Over 18 appearances (two starts) with the big club this season, Turner has compiled a 5.08 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 39 innings.