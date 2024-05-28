Young went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and one RBI in Monday's victory over Atlanta.

Young managed to lace three singles and added his 12th RBI in the sixth inning. Most importantly to fantasy owners, the Washington center fielder swiped his 16th base, moving him into a tie for fourth-most in Major League Baseball. Overall, Young sports a .275/.329/.328 slash line in 146 plate appearances with 23 runs scored. He should continue to play full-time despite Lane Thomas (knee) returning Monday as the Nationals designated Victor Robles for assignment to open a roster spot for Thomas.