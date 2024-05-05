Young (back) will start in center field and bat leadoff Sunday against the Blue Jays, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old exited Friday's contest due to back spasms and didn't start Saturday, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Young has gone just 2-for-10 over his past four games but has a .311/.354/.378 slash line with 12 steals in 81 plate appearances on the season.