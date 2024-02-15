Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that Young is competing with Victor Robles for the center field job, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Martinez acknowledged that Robles will enter spring training with an advantage, but the manager was impressed with Young down the stretch last season. Young slashed just .252/.322/.336 in 33 games with the Nationals but went 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts after swiping 39 bags over three levels in the minors. Martinez also noted that Young would get work at all three outfield positions this spring, so a bench role might end up being a better fit for him if he wins a spot on the 26-man roster. Even that isn't guaranteed though, as he played only four games at Triple-A in 2023 during a rapid ascent through the Nationals' system that saw him begin last season at High-A.