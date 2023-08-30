Young went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The 24-year-old has started three straight games in center field as the rebuilding Nationals look to the future, and Young collected his first hit and first steal in the majors in the seventh inning. His speed is legit, as the 2021 seventh-round pick swiped 39 bases in 46 attempts across three levels of the minors this year before his promotion to the big-league roster over the weekend, so Young could be a fantasy asset in that category down the stretch if he continues to see regular playing time.