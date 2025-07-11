Nationals' Jacob Young: Not in Friday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
The absence ends a run of 22 straight starts for Young, who posted a .219/.287/.260 slash line with just three extra-base hits during that stretch. Alex Call is starting in center field and batting fifth Friday for Washington.
