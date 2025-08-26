Young went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

The Nationals outfielder finally tallied his first long ball in his 314th plate appearance of the season. Young took New York reliever Mark Leiter deep to right field in the ninth to shave his team's deficit to five runs. With Young stuck in a short-side platoon role, it is difficult to capitalize on his best quality for fantasy -- speed. Overall, the 26-year-old is slashing .231/.302/.282 with 29 runs scored and 24 RBI while going 13-for-23 on stolen base attempts.