Nationals' Jacob Young: Records trio of walks in win

Young went 0-for-0 with two RBI, three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Young drove in his first run courtesy of an RBI walk in the bottom of the first inning, and then drove in Daylen Lile on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. For the 26-year-old, it was his first multi-walk game since July 17 and his first time drawing three walks in a game this season. Young has been on fire in his last seven games, slashing .389/.455/.611 with one homer and five RBI in 21 plate appearances.