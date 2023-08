The Nationals selected Young's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Young began the season with High-A Wilmington and quickly rose through the Nationals' farm system, slashing .305/.377/.418 across three levels. The 24-year-old will provide extra outfield depth while Stone Garrett (lower leg) moves to the 60-day injured list. Jeter Downs was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.