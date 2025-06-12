Nationals' Jacob Young: Settling into short side of platoon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Since being activated from the 10-day injured list last Friday, Young has made all three of his starts against left-handed pitchers and has been on the bench all three times that the Nationals have faced righties. Manager Dave Martinez looks as though he'll deploy Young in the short side of a platoon in center field with Robert Hassell for the foreseeable future.