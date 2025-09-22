Young went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Mets.

The steal was his 15th of the season, but where Young really shined was on defense, as he made two incredible defensive plays in center field to rob New York hitters of extra bases, including a leaping catch at the wall in the ninth inning as the Nats clung to a 3-2 lead. He's split time in center with Robert Hassell down the stretch, and through 11 games in September, Young is batting .292 (7-for-24) with two steals, three runs and four RBI.