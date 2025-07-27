Young was removed from Saturday's game against Minnesota after taking a pitch off his right index finger while trying to bunt, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Young was looked at by a trainer after the pitch struck his finger, and the determination was made to pull him from the contest. Alex Call finished Young's at-bat and subsequently took over in center field. If Young has to miss any additional time, Call would be the leading candidate to gain more starts in center. The Nationals announced during the game that Young's initial diagnosis is a right index finger contusion.