Young went 1-for-3 wit ha walk and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Getting the start in center field and leading off against lefty Cristopher Sanchez, Young led off the bottom of the first inning with a single -- his first hit since his promotion -- and promptly swiped second base for his first big-league steal of 2024. The 24-year-old has started three of four games since getting the call to replace Victor Robles (hamstring) on the roster, but all three starts came with southpaws on the mound for the opposition. Young should still get plenty of playing time even in a short-side platoon role -- the Nats are scheduled to face Blake Snell and Kyle Harrison to kick off a home series against the Giants beginning Monday.