Young went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three stolen bases in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

Making his fourth straight start in center field, the 24-year-old shifted down the ninth spot in the batting order with CJ Abrams returning from a finger injury to reclaim the leadoff spot, but Young still had a huge night on the basepaths. He's gone just 3-for-18 (.167) at the plate since his promotion, but a 4-for-4 performance on steal attempts is landing him on the fantasy radar. Young was successful on 52 of 59 attempts across all levels last season, so he's capable of making an impact in that category if he gets regular playing time. The Nats have faced four straight left-handed starters however, so it remains to be seen if manager Dave Martinez will give him consistent looks against righties as well.