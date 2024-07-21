Young went 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-4 win against Cincinnati.

Young plated the winning run in the close contest with a single to left field in the eighth inning. He also stole a pair of bases for the second straight day, increasing his total to 24 on the campaign. Young was slumping entering the All-Star break, but he's come out hot to start the second half, going 4-for-6 with the four thefts through two games.