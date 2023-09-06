Young went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 11-5 loss to the Mets.

With Lane Thomas (back) sidelined and lefty Jose Quintana on the mound for New York, Young got his first career start as the leadoff hitter and made the most of his opportunity. CJ Abrams will continue to hit atop the order against righties, but Young could become an intriguing DFS option if he keeps this assignment against future southpaws. The 24-year-old rookie has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .333 (8-for-24) over that stretch with three doubles, three runs, three RBI and two steals.