Young went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Young continues to impress since being called up Aug. 26. The 23-year-old has recorded a hit in 11 straight games and has multiple hits in three of his last five. He's been batting leadoff against lefties and is now a perfect 4-of-4 in stolen base attempts. Young should continue to see a near everyday role down the final stretch of the season with the Nationals having nothing to play for.