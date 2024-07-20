Young went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two stolen bases in Friday's win over the Reds.
The Nationals ran wild on Tyler Stephenson and Cincy's pitching staff, going 5-for-5 in steal attempts on the night. Young had only one stolen base and zero multi-hit performances over his last 16 games before the All-Star break, a stretch in which he slashed a rough .151/.237/.170, but his defense in center field has kept him in the lineup despite his struggles at the plate.
