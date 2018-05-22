Nationals' Jaff Decker: Inks minor-league deal with Nats
Decker signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Decker compiled a solid .271/.407/.458 slash line across 15 games with Triple-A Gwinnett before being cut loose by the Braves. He figures to serve as organizational outfield depth for the Nationals.
