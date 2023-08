Alu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Though Alu is a right-handed hitter, the Nationals have been treating him as a strong-side platoon infielder. He'll sit for the Nationals' second straight matchup with a left-hander, giving way to Michael Chavis at second base while southpaw James Paxton takes the hill for Boston.