Alu is traveling to San Francisco to meet the Nationals ahead of Monday's series opener against the Giants, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The club hasn't officially made any roster moves, but Victor Robles (back) appears headed to the injured list. Alu is a third baseman by trade but has recently seen some action in the corner outfield. The 26-year-old prospect has struggled early this season for Triple-A Rochester with a .240/.318/.333 slash line through 20 games.