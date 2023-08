Alu went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the A's.

After bringing home what proved to be the winning run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly, Alu socked his first career big-league homer in the eighth, a solo shot off Sam Long. Alu has started four straight games at second base for the Nats, but his production at the plate remains inconsistent -- since rejoining the big club at the beginning of August the 26-year-old is batting .233 (7-for-30) with a 1:13 BB:K.