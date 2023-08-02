Alu went 1-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Getting the start at third base and batting eighth, Alu scored his first career run and picked up his first career RBI in his sixth big-league game. With Jeimer Candelario now a Cub, the door is open for Alu to get a long look at the hot corner, but if the 26-year-old isn't consistently productive, the Nats could turn to another option such as Carter Kieboom (oblique) or even top prospect Brady House, who has a .302/.364/.496 slash line across three levels of the minors this season.