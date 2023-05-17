site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-jake-alu-recalled-from-triple-a-874684 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Jake Alu: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Alu was recalled from Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Alu was just optioned Monday but is back to replace Joey Meneses (paternity) on the roster. He figures to be sent back down later this week when Meneses returns.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read