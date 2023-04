Alu, who opened the season on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Rochester with an undisclosed injury, began a rehab assignment with High-A Wilmington.

It was obviously a minor injury, as Alu figures to miss less than a month of the Triple-A season. Given that he is on the 40-man roster and has little left to prove in the minors (.925 OPS in 59 games at Triple-A), Alu should make his big-league debut sometime this summer.