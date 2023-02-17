Alu will get some reps in left field this spring, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 25-year-old posted a combined .301/.367/.508 line in 132 games between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester last season with 40 doubles, 20 homers and 15 steals in 18 attempts, earning a spot on the 40-man roster in the process. Alu is a long shot to break camp with a spot in the big leagues, but the rebuilding Nationals aren't exactly flush with talent in the outfield. If he can add more defensive versatility to his profile his odds of making his MLB debut some time in 2023 would improve.